JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $729.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 729 ($9.52) and last traded at GBX 726.67 ($9.49), with a volume of 17815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 715 ($9.34).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 704.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 606.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

