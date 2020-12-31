Juggernaut Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132,682.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $883,272.90 and $132,682.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00028220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00129180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00564922 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00161479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00309546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00082228 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

