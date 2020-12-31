Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 5.2%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.84 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 8,563,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,946,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The business had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,093.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 82,078 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 127,517 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,186,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.