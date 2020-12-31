Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (JUS.L) (LON:JUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,215.00

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (JUS.L) (LON:JUS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.29), with a volume of 22064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,010.73. The company has a market cap of £144.50 million and a P/E ratio of -28.08.

In other Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (JUS.L) news, insider Stephen White purchased 10,000 shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (JUS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($133,263.65).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (JUS.L) Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

