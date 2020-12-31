Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,422 ($110.03) and last traded at GBX 8,214 ($107.32). Approximately 133,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 202,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,054 ($105.23).

Several research analysts have weighed in on JET shares. Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £111.53 ($145.71).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,988.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,431.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) Company Profile (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

