Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Down 7.8%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.71. 4,715,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 1,280,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $379.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

