Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $203.10

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.10 and last traded at $202.87, with a volume of 2058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.09.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

