Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.90. Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 4,503,162 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) Company Profile (LON:KAV)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company primarily in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal exploration asset is the Kalahari Suture Zone project that covers an area of 5,573 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the Ditau Project that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers; and the kalahari copper belt project located in Botswana.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.