KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KZMYY. Liberum Capital downgraded KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

