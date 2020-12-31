KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on KZMYY. Morgan Stanley lowered KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.