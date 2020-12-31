Kellogg Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 10,684 call options on the company. This is an increase of 660% compared to the average volume of 1,405 call options.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kellogg by 157.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,110. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

