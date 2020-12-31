Kemacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $25,482.64 and $202.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00155178 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

