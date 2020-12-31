Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,928.00

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,928 ($38.25) and last traded at GBX 2,908 ($37.99), with a volume of 15662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,774 ($36.24).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,788.20 ($23.36).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,400.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,147.94. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) Company Profile (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

