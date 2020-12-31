KickCoin (KICK) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00293257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015141 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.92 or 0.01997492 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

