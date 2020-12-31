Kin (KIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51,900.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Kin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $86.97 million and $51,900.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00180993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00560641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00304015 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

