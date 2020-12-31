Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $178.77

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.77 and traded as high as $183.34. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) shares last traded at $181.15, with a volume of 89,972 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$178.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$193.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.11, for a total value of C$4,777,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,551,513.87. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,589,557.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,149 shares of company stock worth $9,744,681.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

