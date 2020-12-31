Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.91

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $267.91 and traded as high as $278.30. Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) shares last traded at $271.80, with a volume of 3,046,286 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

Get Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 267.91. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.