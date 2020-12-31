Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 140,906 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

