Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 427,533 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Kirkland’s worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 824.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Kirkland’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $21.93.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

