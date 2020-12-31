Klever Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Klever token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and approximately $39,499.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00181878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306565 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00085875 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,282,959 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

