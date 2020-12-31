Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.66

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 2874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Konami alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.80.

About Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.