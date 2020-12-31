Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Insider Paul Christopher Baker Sells 65,353 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $204.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

