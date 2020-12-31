KSB SE & Co. KGaA (KSB.F) (ETR:KSB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (KSB.F) (ETR:KSB) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €274.00 ($322.35) and last traded at €276.00 ($324.71). Approximately 155 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €280.00 ($329.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 million and a P/E ratio of -192.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €273.44 and a 200-day moving average of €264.88.

About KSB SE & Co. KGaA (KSB.F) (ETR:KSB)

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in industry, chemicals/petrochemicals, energy supply, water transport and waste water treatment, and construction/building services, as well as the hydraulic transport of solids in mining.

