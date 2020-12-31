Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $13.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $201.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $218.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

