Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.30

Shares of Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.30 and traded as high as $50.40. Lamprell plc (LAM.L) shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 312,118 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £170.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.30.

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

