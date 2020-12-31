Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.43).

LRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) alerts:

LRE traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 723.50 ($9.45). 135,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 746.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

About Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.