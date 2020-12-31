Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.87

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $168.87 and traded as high as $179.67. Lancaster Colony shares last traded at $179.00, with a volume of 91,308 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on LANC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.