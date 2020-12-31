Landore Resources Limited (LND.L) (LON:LND) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Landore Resources Limited (LND.L) (LON:LND) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $27.25. Landore Resources Limited (LND.L) shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 572,908 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.26. The stock has a market cap of £26.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.94.

About Landore Resources Limited (LND.L) (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include six leases and 1,419 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 30,507 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

