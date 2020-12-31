Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.60

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 178.70 ($2.33), with a volume of 592744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.90 ($2.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 140.85.

About Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.