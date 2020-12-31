Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

