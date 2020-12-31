Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Leggett have underperformed the industry in the past three months, strategies to enhance business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and strong demand in residential end markets are likely to benefit the company going forward. Notably, sales growth in ECS, U.S. and European Spring, Home Furniture, Fabric Converting, and Geo Components are encouraging. Also, the company stated to have enough liquidity to manage the ongoing crisis. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, challenges remain in Aerospace and Work Furniture, with weak demand expected in these end markets. Also, COVID-related supply chain and labor constraints remain potent headwinds.”

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

