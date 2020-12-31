Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.01

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.01 and last traded at $122.88, with a volume of 38715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.42.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,199.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock worth $97,580,523 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

