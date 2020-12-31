LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.10). LendingClub reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 337.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 60.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 164.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,752,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

