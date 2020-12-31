Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.71.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $271.99 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.40.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

