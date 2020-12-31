LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Reaches $9.78 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 31% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $35,997.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,480,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,928,473 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

