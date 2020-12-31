Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LMNL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton restated a hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Liminal BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.