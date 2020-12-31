Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.06. 5,751,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,030,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,053,051.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $423,614.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,520,301.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

