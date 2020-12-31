Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Down 5.3%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.44 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 898,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,222,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

LL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $902.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.