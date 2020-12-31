Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Gap Down to $35.91

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $33.23. Lumos Pharma shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $281.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.