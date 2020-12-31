Lunyr Hits One Day Volume of $74,207.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $214,510.86 and approximately $74,207.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00039139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00294917 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.43 or 0.02034188 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

