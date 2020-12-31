MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $220,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,454,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,447 in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.