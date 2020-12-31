Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.90

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$219.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

