Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

MGY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 1,232,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,320. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 109,141 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,162,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after buying an additional 237,695 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after buying an additional 401,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after buying an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after buying an additional 848,092 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

