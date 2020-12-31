Magnum (MGM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00130447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00566599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00163060 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049914 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

