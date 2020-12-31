Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 4,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

About Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC)

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.