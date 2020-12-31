Maincoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,751.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $4,751.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00297163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.16 or 0.02006914 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.