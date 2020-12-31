Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.75

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.75 and traded as high as $22.77. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 1,826,689 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.75. The company has a market cap of C$43.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

