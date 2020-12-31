Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 1,613,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,138. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

