Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX.L) (LON:MFX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.31

Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX.L) (LON:MFX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $7.80. Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX.L) shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 132,134 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94.

About Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX.L) (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange brokerage services.

