Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.00. 848,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,601,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

